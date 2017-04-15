"On October 16, 1917, three days after the October 13th Miracle of the Sun, there was a young Polish seminarian in Rome by the name of Maximilian Maria Kolbe. He had called a meeting with three brother seminarians and three priests. That day through Rome and the Vatican, Masons in large numbers had marched saying they would overturn the Church. Many know this story, but what is not generally known is that Masons had written on the banners and placards, “Lucifer will rule the Vatican in 2017,” as they looked to overthrow the Church. They had given themselves 100 years to accomplish their goal."
See here
No doubt most of you know of Augustinian nun and stigmatist Anna-Katarina Emmerick - whom the Church venerates as Blessed. In the 1820's, Sister Emmerick had visions of the Church in the future. On September 12, 1820, Sister Emmerick said: "I saw a strange church being built against every rule....No angels were supervising the building operations. In that church nothing came from high above....There was only division and chaos. It's probably a church of human creation, following the latest fashion, as well as the new heterodox church of Rome, which seems of the same kind....I saw again the strange big church that was being built there [in Rome]. There was nothing holy in it....Everything was being done according to human reason. I saw all sorts of people, things, doctrines, and opinions. There was something proud, presumptuous, and violent about it, and they seemed to be very successful. I did not see a single angel nor a single saint helping in the work. But far away in the background, I saw the seat of a cruel people armed with spears, and I saw a laughing figure which said: 'Do build it as solid as you can; we will pull it to the ground.'"Is this "future church" a preparation for the Man of Sin, the Antichrist?
From August to October of 1820, Sister Emmerick says: "I see more martyrs, not now but in the future....I saw the secret sect relentlessly undermining the great Church. Near them I saw a horrible beast coming up from the sea....When the Church had been for the most past destroyed [by the secret sect], and when only the sanctuary and altar were still standing, I saw the wreckers enter the Church with the Beast. There they met a Woman of noble carriage who seemed to be with child because she walked slowly. At this sight, the enemies were terrorized, and the Beast could not take but another step forward. It projected its neck towards the Woman as if to devour her, but the Woman turned about and bowed down [towards the altar], her head touching the ground. Thereupon, I saw the Beast taking flight towards the sea again, and the enemies were fleeing in the greatest confusion....Then I saw that the Church was being promptly rebuilt, and she was more magnificent than ever before."
The armies are poised for battle. On the one side, Satan and his cohort (which includes many priests and religious as well as lay people) who are building a church in their own image and likeness, a "FutureChurch" where sin is not confessed but celebrated and where lying and homicide serve as ersatz "sacraments." On the other, the Immaculata and her little children who are humble and despised by the world.Satan and his followers have their tactics which revolve around the false idols of money, power, lust, and greed all clothed in the mantle of pride. The Immaculata and her cohort have their own tactics: prayer, fasting, penance, reconciliation, humility and a smallness which is clothed in the mantle of love.
The battle has begun.
Christus vincit, Christus regnat, Christus imperat!
3 comments:
W W J D
JESUS, I’M COMING TO SEE YOU !
“IMPOSSIBLE CHILD, I’M BUSY
I HAVE SO MUCH TO DO
AND YOU ARE FAR TOO TIZZY”
Lord that doesn’t sound like you !
“Of course not, child, I’m imitating
the behavior of members of my crew
it bothers Me it’s very irritating”
Lord it’s urgent I’m in dire strait !
“and I am in a meeting, child”
the only thing for you is “to wait”
Just “keep on trying” He then smiled
“BTW you didn’t give Church tithing
my representatives are really upset”
Why ? oh Lord I’m barely surviving
my job is gone, I’m in a lot of debt
Your pastors, Lord, nowadays
are consumed by worldly matters
they put the needy in the sick bays
far away avoiding nasty scatters
“I know all to well what’s going on
the day is close in justice I will come
then they’ll long for times foregone
Wanting it or not, they will succumb”
Jesus You never needed a steeple
Your word is not bound to a temple
You preached in front of the people
You’ve always been a living example
“My child, just come to Me day or night
I love you, I’m always there for you
your future kiddy will be ever so bright
pray for My pastors, only a few do”
“I will never forsake you, My loved devotee
I see everything, I know everything
remember “nothing is impossible” for Me
I give you my Royal Heavenly Blessing”
Jesus, I offer you my pains and mishaps for the Church
Rita Biesemans, September 18 2014
THE SIGNS OF THE TIMES
The signs of the times
speak loud and clear
the sounds of the chimes
are set in high gear
Progressives are winning
the hearts and the mind
of those who are sinning
while keeping them blind
They play the “good guys”
people are in adoration
gladly following their lies
on the way to damnation
Rome will loose the faith
said Our Lady at La Salette
they close the Heaven’s gate
playing the harbinger’s trumpet
Nowadays everything goes
“Jesus forgave all sinners”
forget violent Death Throes
In Jesus there are only winners
No words about “go and sin no more”
no life style change exhortation
no admonition on how to restore
the only true way to our salvation
Rome Rome you kicked out Peter
and gave Jesus the Judas kiss
remember the end of this cheater
“repent’ or end up in the abyss !!!
Rita Biesemans, October 9 2014
WHY HEAVEN IS CRYING
Our Lord and His Holy Mother
are weeping bloody tears
as their children don't bother
to live in perdition gears
the tears splatter on rocky hearts
on a demeanor of "who cares"
as long as we don't feel the smarts
we'll take care of our own affairs
walking farther and farther away
spitting and mocking God in His Face
denying He made us out of the clay
worshipping gods of the human race
we think ourselves so enlightened
we don't need no Heavenly God
no more need to be so frightened
we join gladly the evil one's squad
while Heaven is crying
the devils laugh
the unrepentant dying
join the devils' staff
The day will come
that HE will say :
"enough, enough
no more rebuff "
Then the earthlings
will cry to no avail
Joe 6 packs nor Kings
will escape eternal wail.
Rita Biesemans April 26 2013 Feast Day of Our Lady of Good Counsel
