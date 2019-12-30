Monday, December 30, 2019
The USCCB: The Nicene Creed is professed at all Sunday Masses and Solemnities within the Catholic Church
As this link from the USCCB makes clear:
"The bishops at the Council of Nicea (AD 325), in order to ensure that Jesus was professed as the eternal Son of God, equal to the Father, stated that he is "the Son of God, begotten from the Father, the only-begotten, that is from the substance of the Father, God from God, light from light, true God from true God, begotten not made, the same substance ( homoousion) with the Father..." The Creed of the Council of Constantinople (381), which is professed at all Sunday Masses and Solemnities within the Catholic Church, similarly stated: "We believe in one Lord Jesus Christ, the only Son of God, eternally begotten of the Father, God from God, Light from Light, true God from true God, begotten, not made, of the same substance ( homoousion) with the Father."
The Nicene Creed is professed, "..at all Sunday Masses and Solemnities within the Catholic Church."
Some clerics, puffed up with pride, have decided on their own (without the authority to do so) to abandon the Nicene Creed in favor of the Apostles Creed or no Creed at all. I have addressed this here.
At Saint Mary's Church in Orange, Massachusetts, the Nicene Creed has been abandoned. Ironically, the Missalette used by the Parish indicates, on page 9, that Catholics profess the Nicene Creed on Sundays and Solemnities. See photograph of this Missalette below.
3 comments:
Many of our clergy are infected by pride and are incapable of listening. Sad state of affairs to be sure.
http://www.vatican.va/content/john-paul-ii/en/audiences/1998/documents/hf_jp-ii_aud_27051998.html
I'm also disappointed that the Saint Michael prayer was eliminated by Father Shaun. Why?
What a shame your priest doesn't want to offer a prayer to ward off demons. Could it be that he prefers inviting them?
https://www.ourcatholicprayers.com/the-saint-michael-prayer.html
